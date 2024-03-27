Tapping into Nutritional Richness: Tocotrienols and Antioxidants of Palm Oil

Tocotrienols, a form of vitamin E, are renowned for their powerful antioxidant properties. Antioxidants are substances capable of preventing or slowing down cell damage caused by oxidation, harmful molecules produced in the body due to environmental factors such as pollution and radiation. Tocotrienols and other antioxidants are believed to offer potential health benefits, including reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

Research suggests that tocotrienols found in palm oil may offer various health advantages. They have been associated with protecting the heart, reducing inflammation, and potentially preventing cancer. Tocotrienols function by halting damage caused by oxidation.

Malaysian palm oil, renowned for its versatility and widespread use across diverse industries, stands out as a comprehensive source of tocotrienols and tocopherols. As consumers increasingly prioritize their health, Malaysian palm oil represents a practical choice for those seeking to incorporate tocotrienols into their daily nutritional intake.

Dr. Meena Mehta, an Associate professor who is currently working as a visiting Faculty in Department of Post Graduate Studies and Research in Home Science & Department of Food Science and Nutrition, S.N.D.T Womens Universityemphasizes the remarkable health benefits of tocotrienols and antioxidants found in palm oil. These natural wonders not only safeguard well-being by combating oxidative stress but also underscore the nutritional prowess of sustainable palm oil. By promoting awareness and responsible consumption, individuals are empowered to make choices that prioritize personal health.

Incorporating palm oil, rich in tocotrienols, into ones diet is a prudent way to reap the benefits of these antioxidants. It is not just a cooking oil – rather, it serves as a natural source of tocotrienols that support the bodys defense against stress. As scientists continue to study this area, it becomes increasingly evident that palm oils role in providing tocotrienols and fortifying the bodys defenses is crucial for maintaining good health.

About the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) is committed to positioning Malaysia as the global leader in certified sustainable palm oil. Through dedicated efforts, MPOC prioritises the promotion of Malaysian palm oil as a healthy, sustainable, and ethical choice for consumers worldwide, achieved by actively engaging with stakeholders and improving market access and acceptance of the MSPO certification.

The Council has a network of regional offices in China (Shanghai), India (Mumbai), the Middle East (Jeddah and Istanbul), Europe (Brussels and Russia) and Africa (Cairo and Johannesburg). Through its head office in Kuala Lumpur and the regional offices, MPOC plays a vital role in facilitating the Malaysian palm oil industry’s trade expansion by constantly identifying and capitalising on the latest market trends and opportunities.

The plantation industry, particularly palm oil, is one of the main pillars of the Malaysian economy. The palm oil sector has significantly contributed to providing a continuous inflow of export earnings by exporting raw commodity and value-added products to the global market.

For more information on MPOC and Malaysian palm oil, visit mpoc.org.my