Top Apparel Brand Zudio Leases a Massive Retail Space at Reach 3 Roads; Project’s Location Makes it a Top Choice for Brands

Zudio, the renowned retail brand of Tata Group, has leased a massive super area of 22000 square feet in Reach 3 Roads complex, a mixed-use commercial open-to-air complex boasting Grade A construction by Reach Group in Sector 70, SPR Road, Gurgaon. The complex also features Misbu, a Fashion, Beauty, Accessories, and Decor outlet with a super area of 2500 square feet. Spread over 2.5 acres, Reach 3 Roads is a bustling open-air neighbourhood complex featuring several popular brands such as Samsung, Imagine, Croma, ICICI, Starbucks, and more. It has become the top choice for brands looking to scale their businesses.

Zudio and Misbu Make Waves with New Launches at Reach 3 Roads Mall

Reach 3 Roads complex is strategically located in a vast residential catchment area, including Sector 69, 70, 70A, 71, 72, 73, 76, 77, 78, and 79. The project aims to offer customers a unique and iconic retail experience. The location was carefully selected based on scientific analysis, meticulous research, and strategic thinking based on data-driven analytics. Reach 3 Roads offers a range of services for its visitors, such as salons, play areas, pharmacies, hypermarkets, and more.

“Our choice of location for Reach 3 Roads was based on the recognition that Sector 70 is where the future of Gurugram lies. The region is continuously evolving and has much to offer, making it an ideal choice for a neighbourhood high street. We have also curated a diverse tenant mix and created a dynamic and thriving environment. Furthermore, we are committed to delivering personalized assistance to our tenants and customers, catering to their every need, be it queries, events, celebrations, or community engagement,” said Mr. Harinder Singh Hora, Founder Chairman of Reach Group.

Reach 3 Roads complex is strategically placed in the heart of a residential area, providing accessibility to a vast population and giving it a distinct edge.

“I believe that creating a neighbourhood centre requires meticulous planning. It is essential to recognize the potential of emerging markets and the communitys needs to develop a centre that caters to their requirements. Strategic planning determines the layout, size, tenant mix, and brand diversity. At Reach Group, we execute every task with utmost thoughtfulness and foresight, much ahead of its time,” said Mr. Harinder Singh Hora.

Reach 3 Roads complex is located at a cross-junction of three roads (84 mtr., 24 mtr., and 8 mtr.) in Sector 70, SPR Road, Gurgaon. It is close to Sohna Road, Golf Course Ext. Road, and Southern Periphery Road (SPR) directly connects to NH-8.

Reach 3 Roads is an excellent example of the companys commitment to creating unique and dynamic neighbourhood centres. After the grand success of Reach 3 Roads, Reach Group is ready with its expansion plans in Delhi-NCR, aiming to provide customers with a one-stop-shopping experience.