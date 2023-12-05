Truecaller Bolsters its Advertising Offering with Power Packed Ad Solutions; Empowering Brands with Customised Growth Formula

Truecaller Ads, the leading in-app publisher in India, has broadened its offerings significantly acing the advertising game over the past year. The new solutions are a reflection of Truecaller ads commitment to accelerate brands growth in areas that matter.

The well-designed proprietary ad formats prioritize the user experience, making ads less intrusive and more enjoyable for consumers. Additionally, brands can track the performance of their proprietary ad formats closely, collecting valuable insights on user interactions, engagement rates, and conversion metrics, which further enables future campaign optimization and audience targeting.

Campaigns executed on the Truecaller Ads have yielded impressive outcomes, displaying a 2X growth in lower funnel metrics for brands in sectors including gaming, travel, fintech, and more, as compared to the previous years campaigns.

Furthermore Truecallers proprietary new ad format “Click to experience” has been used by influential brands like Ajio.com and APV for their marquee grand annual sales and blockbuster movie releases, giving an immersive and innovative experience to the brands.

Sharing their delightful experience with Truecaller Ad solutions,Arpan Biswas, Marketing Head, AJIO,said,“At AJIO, we always strive to drive innovative & distinctive brand engagement for our customers. With the “Click to Experience” Ad innovation we tried to enhance the user experience and connect with them better.”

Highlighting further, Jinit Shah, Director of Media at PivotRoots, praised the innovative ad format, saying, “With Truecallers new format, we were able to break the clutter with a very eye-catching solution that blended seamlessly with our creative strategy for Prime Videos latest campaign.”

A key driver of Truecaller Ads consistent campaign success is its strategic approach to execution, incorporating custom audience targeting and the “triple R” (“RRR”) mantra: Real-time retargeting for engaged but yet to convert users, re-engagement for non-transacting users, and re-marketing to first-party audiences through secure API integration with CRM and MMP platforms. This ensures that brands can consistently achieve their campaign objectives in a privacy compliant and secure manner

Speaking about the evolution of Truecaller’s Ad Solutions, Sagar Manikpure, Vice President of Global Ads Business at Truecaller stated, “In the ever changing marketing landscape, the challenges faced by marketers are more complex than ever. From engaging the right audience to optimizing campaigns for maximum impact, the demands are relentless. Our customised Ad solutions are engineered to meet these challenges head-on, providing marketers with the solutions and insights they need to negotiate this ever-evolving landscape. With our strategic approach, proprietary solutions, and innovative ad formats, we empower them to overcome obstacles, refine their strategies, and achieve impressive results. Were here to help the brands throughout their sales funnel and contribute meaningfully to their success.”

Combining this strategic approach with the proprietary solutions, present a full range of solutions that help brands achieve their marketing objectives across the entire sales funnel.

Alongwith TC Ad server and the proprietary ad formats, Truecaller Ads very own DSP solution has come out of private beta and is now available for all marketers. The DSP powers TCs Audience Extension solution which helps marketers reach TCs unique and scalable audiences outside TC, across 1000+ publishers. TC DSP significantly expanded its capabilities in 2023 where TCs audiences can now be mapped and targeted on most of Indias leading OTT platforms

Apart from OTT, TC DSP has also launched an innovative rich media video ad format named “Video+” a hybrid of video and interactive banner which combines videos top-funnel impact, along with providing lower-funnel CTA inside the video environment. Together these initiatives are a significant expansion of Truecallers video ad offerings in the market.

Capping off a fantastic year, TC DSP kicked of Q4 by launching an offline-to-online retargeting solution allowing Advertisers to retarget their offline 1P user/customers on TC Ad Server as well as TC DSP. In the future, the platform will focus on further improving engagement metrics, building an ML based optimization engine , and building more templates that support Rich-Media formats (HTML).

