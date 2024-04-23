VAV Lipids Meets Global Demand for Pharmaceutical Egg Yolk Lecithin

VAV Lipids, India’s leading biopharmaceuticals and speciality ingredient manufacturer, has announced that its upgraded manufacturing facility can meet the rising demand for egg yolk lecithin (egg phospholipids), a key pharmaceutical ingredient. Egg phospholipids are used in formulating parenteral fat emulsions like anaesthesia drug propofol and total parenteral nutrition formulas.

VAV Lipids EU GMP certified facility at Ratnagiri

VAV’s upgraded EU cGMP-certified manufacturing facility at Ratnagiri, India, can produce 6,000 kilograms (6 tonnes) of egg lecithin annually. This is about 7% of the estimated annual global demand of 85,000 kilograms (85 tonnes).

The development puts VAV and India on the global list of select suppliers for this high-grade ingredient.

Propofol is an intravenous medication used for inducing anaesthesia before surgery. Propofol formulations contain natural triglycerides like soybean oil and egg lecithin, a fatty substance from egg yolk. Both are crucial ingredients that enhance the biocompatibility of the medication.

Speaking about the demand for high grade ingredients, Arun Kedia, Managing Director of VAV Lipids, said, “Propofol is an important medication as it dominates the general anaesthesia market. We have seen a rising demand for egg lecithin from propofol manufacturers not only from India but all over the world. I am happy that VAV has stepped up to fulfil their requirements, thus ensuring a robust supply chain.”

According to a report published online on the general anaesthesia market, propofol leads the segment with over 25% market share. The report estimates the global general anaesthesia drugs market size to be about US$ 4,978 million with a projected CAGR of 3.3%.

Other reports suggest that the global egg yolk lecithin Market may reach US$ 386.6 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%.

VAV Lipids is headquartered in Mumbai, India and is among the world’s leading manufacturers of phospholipids and lecithin. The biopharmaceutical company manufactures plant phospholipids (LECIVA), egg phospholipids (LIPOVA), synthetic phospholipids, and neutral lipids. The other products include APIs and specialty proteins.

VAV’s high-grade phospholipids and lecithin are functional ingredients in developing novel drugs and biologics delivery systems (NDDS). Pharmaceutical companies use its high-quality lipids and lecithin to create multiple drug and biologics delivery projects. These include applications of lipids in developing vaccines, anaesthesia and formulations, cancer therapy based on liposomes, and novel drug delivery systems for treating several diseases. The products are also used in skincare, personal care and hair care products.