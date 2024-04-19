Home

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Voting To Begin At 7 AM

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: The voters comprise 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 from third gender.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India(ECI) has made all preparations to welcome voters to the biggest festival of democracy that any nation has witnessed, the elections to the 18th Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies in four states that start today, April 19, 2024, with Phase 1. Polling for Phase-I of the General Elections 2024 will be held i.e. April 19 for 102 Parliamentary Constituencies (General- 73; ST- 11 ; SC-18) in 21 States/ UTs and 92 Assembly Constituencies in the State Assembly Elections in Arunachal and Sikkim. It has the highest number of parliamentary constituencies among all phases. Voting begins at 7:00 AM and ends at 6 PM (Closure of Poll timings may differ PC-wise).

In the first phase, there are 35.67 lakh first-time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years. The counting of votes in the elections that will conclude on June one will be taken up on June 4. Polling will be held for all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).

Besides, there will be voting in 12 seats in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh. The voters comprise 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 from third gender. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024.







