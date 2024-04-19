NationalPolitics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: Voting Begins at 7 AM, PM Modi Urges All to Vote in Record Numbers

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 77 Less than a minute

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: Amid tight security, the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 started at 7 AM for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories. The prominent candidates in the fray for the first phase include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sarbanada Sonowal and Bhupendra Yadav, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress, DMK’s Kanimozhi and K Annamalai of BJP. The EC said the voting will begin at 7 AM and end at 6 PM and has deployed over 18 lakh polling personnel across 1.87 lakh polling stations where over 16.63 crore voters will exercise their franchise.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1  Voting: Check LIVE Updates Here 

 


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 77 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting for 102 Seats Tomorrow in 1.87 Lakh Polling Stations

13 hours ago

ECI Denies Reports of EVMs Showing Extra Vote For BJP During Mock Poll In Kerala

15 hours ago

Train Movement Between THESE Two Stations To Be Via Single Line for 4 Months

15 hours ago

Nima Sulaiman Joins HiLITE Group Board, Gifted Porsche by Father

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow