Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: Voting Begins at 7 AM, PM Modi Urges All to Vote in Record Numbers

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 LIVE Updates: Amid tight security, the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 started at 7 AM for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories. The prominent candidates in the fray for the first phase include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sarbanada Sonowal and Bhupendra Yadav, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress, DMK’s Kanimozhi and K Annamalai of BJP. The EC said the voting will begin at 7 AM and end at 6 PM and has deployed over 18 lakh polling personnel across 1.87 lakh polling stations where over 16.63 crore voters will exercise their franchise.

