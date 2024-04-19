Here’s What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India

Various states have declared public holidays for the voters on April 19 and those states include Tamil Nadu, Nagaland and Uttarakhand. Mizoram also announced April 19 a paid holiday for all non-government employees.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 fist phase started for a total of 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories amid tight security. On this day, banks government offices and private offices will function as usual and polling day has been declared as a paid holiday for the voters.

List Of States Voting In Phase 1

Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1), and Lakshadweep (1), Rajasthan (12), Uttar Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Assam (5), Maharashtra (5), Bihar (4), West Bengal (30, Manipur (2), Tripura (1), J&K (1), Chhattisgarh (1).

Lok Sabha Election: Banks To Remain Closed

Banks will remain closed on Friday in Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Shillong and Nagpur on April 19 because of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Public Holiday Declared In These States

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What’s Open on April 19?

Stock markets will remain open on April 19 and NSE also announced that markets will only remain closed on May 20 when Mumbai goes to the polls.

Banks in cities other than the specified list (Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Nagpur, and Shillong) will remain open.

Essential services will remain available for customers.

Private offices will remain open unless holidays are declared in certain states.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What’s Closed on April 19?

As per the announcement, the govt offices will remain closed in Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland.

Schools and colleges will remain closed in constituencies where polling is happening.

Liquor shops will remain closed in the polling constituencies.

Dry days have been declared in the constituencies just 48 hours before the voting.







