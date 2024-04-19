Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Phase, Political Parties, Key Candidates

Home

The Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 19, 2024 and among the states going for voting is Lakshadweep. Let us take a look at the voting phase, political parties and key candidates of Lakshadweep Constituency for the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election 2024…

New Delhi: India is gearing up for its biggest political event which takes place every five years, one where the people of India exercise their vote to elect the government for the next five years. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be organised in a total of seven phases and the first phase will take place on April 19, 2024. The last phase will happen on June 1, 2024 and the counting of votes, i.e. final decision will be announced on June 4, 2024. On phase 1 of the upcoming polls, voting will be conducted for constituencies of various states and that list also includes Lakshadweep. Ahead of the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election 2024 where voting for its single seat will be conducted on April 19, take a look at the voting phase details, political parties and key candidates of the Lakshadweep Constituency of Lakshadweep…

Indian Union Territory Lakshadweep is an archipelago of 36 islands and is divided into three island subgroups – Amindivi Islands, Laccadive Islands and Minicoy. The economy of this UT depends on agriculture, fishery and tourism. With varieties of flaura and fauna, the archipelago also has water sports like scuba diving, snorkelling, surfing, water skiing, yachting and canoeing among other things. Lakshadweep has a single Lok Sabha constituency with the same name.

Lakshadweep Constituency: Political Parties

The major political parties that will be contesting in the Lakshadweep Constituency during the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Elections 2024, are the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP(SP)), Indian National Congress (INC) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Lakshadweep Constituency: Key Candidates

Speaking of the key candidates for the Lakshadweep Constituency from the different political parties, it is Mohammed Faizal Padippura from NCP(SP), Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed from Congress, Yusuf TP from NCP and Koya will be contesting as an independent candidate. In the last elections, i.e. the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Mohammed Faizal Padippura from NCP won with 22,851 votes and Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed from Congress came second with 22,028 votes; the voter turnout in the 2019 elections for Lakshadweep constituency was 47,026. Mohammed Faizal PP from NCP was the winner of the Lok Sabha Elections 2014 with 21,665 votes and Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed from INC came second with 20,130 votes. The voter turnout then was 43,239.







