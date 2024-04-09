Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Politician And Entrepreneur Being Probed On EC Order Over His Poll Affidavit Details

Home

News

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Politician And Entrepreneur Being Probed On EC’s Order Over His Poll Affidavit Details

The Election Commission has ordered the CBDT to investigate and verify the affidavit details of BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Who is he and why is he in the news, know all about it…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are round the corner and ahead of the polls, the nation is very active politically, with all eyes on the political parties and candidates standing for elections. The different political parties are also keeping an active check on each other’s candidates and recently, Congress made a complaint to the Election Commission of India against a BJP minister. Following this complaint, the EC has ordered the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to investigate and verify the poll affidavit details of this minister. The minister in question is the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology in India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Who is Rajeev Chandrasekhar and what is this all about, read to know in detail…

EC Orders CBDT To Verify Poll Affidavit Details Of Rajeev Chandrasekhar

As mentioned earlier, based on the complaint made by Congress, the Election Commission has ordered the CBDT to verify the poll affidavit details of BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has been asked to check if there is any kind of ‘mismatch’ in the affidavit details of Chandrasekhar who is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram. According to Congress, there were discrepancies in the actual and declared assets of Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the affidavit filed by him. Against Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram from Congress, will be Shashi Tharoor.

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar?

If you are not aware of who Rajeev Chandrasekhar is, know that currently he is serving as the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology in India and belongs to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Also an entrepreneur and MP of Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been the National Spokesperson of BJP and the Vice-Chairman of the Kerala faction of BJP-led coalition NDA. As an entrepreneur, Chandrasekhar is the founder of BPL Mobile which he founded in 1994 and then in 2005, he founded the investment firm Jupiter Capital.

What Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor

Apart from EC’s order to CBDT of verifying his poll affidavit details, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has also been in the news for the challenge he made to his Congress counterpart from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor. BJP candidate for Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday challenged his Congress counterpart, Shashi Tharoor for a debate on the development of Thiruvananthapuram. Chandrasekhar accused Tharoor of spreading misinformation during a recent interview with the Kerala-based news organization where he falsely accused Chandrasekhar of offering money to religious leaders and key voters in the constituency. Responding to this challenge, in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Tharoor said that he welcomed the debate but also accused Chandrasekhar of evading the debate till now.

(Inputs from ANI)







