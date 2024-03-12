Who Will Become Next Haryana CM After Manohar Lal Khattar’s Resignation? Check Probable Names Here

Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation came amid speculation of a split in the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in the state over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha election.

Chandigarh: In a significant development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned on Tuesday after meeting Governor Bandaru Dattareya. The chief minister’s resignation came amid speculation of a split in the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in the state over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha election. Soon after the news broke, both the BJP and the JJP of Dushyant Chautala said they will contest the forthcoming poll on their own.

Who Will Become Next Chief Minister Of Haryana?

Preliminary reports suggest that Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia may become the next chief minister to replace Manohar Lal Khattar. Reports also suggested that ML Khattar may be fielded from Karna in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As the tension between BJP and JJP in Haryana government worsened, CM Manohar Lal Khattar has called a meeting of BJP and other independent MLAs. According to reports, the BJP in this meeting can make a strategy on the formula of forming the government with the support of independent MLAs.

Dushyant Chautala calls Meeting of MLAs

On the other hand, Dushyant Chautala said he has also called a meeting of party MLAs in Delhi and it is believed that Dushyant can take some big decision in this meeting. Reports also suggest that the JJP wants to field its candidates from Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seats.

It should be noted that in 2019 Assembly election in the state, the JJP won 10 seats, which were key seats as the BJP – with 40 seats, six shy of majority in the 90-member House – struck a post-poll deal to form the government.

The legislative meeting of the party is likely to be held later in the day in which 41 MLAs of BJP will be present. Senior BJP leaders including Tarun Chugh, Union minister Arjun Munda and BJP’s Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb will also attend the meeting. The BJP leaders are also expected to meet the 5 independent MLAs and Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) who are in support of the BJP government in Haryana.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs. It also enjoys the support of 5 independent MLAs and the HLP MLA Gopal Kanda.

Earlier, after meeting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-JJP alliance was at break point but some independent MLAs who support the ML Khattar government will ensure its survival.







