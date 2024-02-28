Young Man Dies Of Heart Attack At Delhi Zoo, Bereaved Wife Jumps To Death At Home In Ghaziabad

A young couple from Ghaziabad visited the Delhi Zoo where the husband suffered a fatal heart attack.

Abhishek and Anjali got married on November 30 last year. (File)

Ghaziabad News: There is no abatement in the number of news about youngsters losing their lives to heart attacks.

One such incident is being reported from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where tragedy struck a family twice in a span of a few hours.

A young couple from Ghaziabad visited the Delhi Zoo where the husband, 25-year-old Abhishek Ahluwalia suffered a fatal heart attack. Unable to bear the trauma of losing her husband, his wife Anjali, died by suicide by jumping from the balcony of the seventh floor.

According to the family members, Abhishek and Anjali got married on November 30 last year. On Monday, the two planned a visit to the Delhi Zoo where Abhishek felt uncomfortable and complained of chest pain. A worried Anjali called up his friends and Abhishek was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden, East Delhi from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital Opposite AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.

Doctors declared Abhishek dead later in the day and a heart attack was identified as the cause of death. Abhishek’s body reached the newly-wed couple’s home at Ahlcon Apartments in Vaishali, Ghaziabad at around 9 pm. Unable to bear the shock of her husband’s untimely death, Anjali rushed to their seventh-floor balcony and jumped and as a result, she suffered severe injuries. She was rushed to Max Hospital, Vaishali where she died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Abhishek’s relative Babita said, “After the body was brought home, she sat next to it, weeping. Then she suddenly got up and ran towards the balcony. I figured that she was going to jump. I ran after her, but before I could stop her, she had jumped,” reported NDTV.

Another relative, Sanjiv, said Abhishek was first taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, about 20 km from the zoo. “They told Abhishek’s friends to take him to Safdarjung. I reached there too. I spoke to the doctor. He told me they tried their best but could not save him,” reported NDTV.

With due respect to the bereaved family, it is pertinent to highlight the grim reality of young people dying from heart attacks and the issue of mental health.

Also, what is intriguing is that Abhishek was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital which is in East Delhi, and the Delhi Zoo is located in New Delhi, whereas he could have been taken the Lok Nayak Hospital which is the nearest to the Delhi Zoo.

Also, why did the treating doctor/s at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital refer him to Safdarjung Hospital which is located opposite AIIMS Hospital?

