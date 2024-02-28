Home

PM Modi Pays Tributes to MGR in Tamil Nadu, Says 'Proud to Have Worked with Jayalalithaa'

Earlier in the day, in Kerala, Modi inaugurated three significant space infrastructure projects valued at Rs 1,800 crore at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, reached Tiruppur on Tuesday to participate in the closing ceremony of the ‘En Mann Ek Makkal’ padayatra. While addressing a rally, PM Modi paid tributes to MGR and former TN Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. “Jayalalithaa (late Tamil Nadu CM) dedicated her whole life for the welfare of Tamil Nadu people. Some days ago, it was her birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to her. I was fortunate to have worked with her for a long time,” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, in Kerala, Modi inaugurated three significant space infrastructure projects valued at ₹1,800 crore at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, Modi assessed the advancements made in the Gaganyaan mission during his visit.

While addressing the closing ceremony of ‘En Mann Ek Makkal’ padayatra, PM Modi further added that the BJP government has given more money to Tamil Nadu than before. “Please remember DMK and Congress are allies for a long time. From 2004 to 2014, DMK people were top ministers in Congress-led UPA government but they never prioritised the development of Tamil Nadu people,” he said.

The Prime Minister launched two major initiatives designed to support and uplift MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry. The initiatives include the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence.

These initiatives will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of supporting the growth of MSMEs in the country and helping them to formalise operations, integrate with global value chains and become self-reliant.

Later, in the public programme at Thoothukudi, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port. This container Terminal is a step towards transforming V.O.Chidambaranar Port into a transshipment hub for the East Coast.

The project aims to leverage India’s long coastline and favourable geographic location, and strengthen India’s competitiveness in the global trade arena. The major infrastructure project will also lead to employment generation and economic growth in the region.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate various other projects aimed at making the V.O.Chidambaranar Port the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country. These projects include desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility etc.

The Prime Minister will also launch India’s first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative. The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation’s net-zero commitments. Also, Prime Minister will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs during the programme

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi – Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi – Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam – Aralvaymoli section. Developed at the cost of about Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli.







