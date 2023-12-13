Zalon Announces Expansion Plan to 3 Tier II Cities

Zalon, a first-of-its-kind digital platform for salons, after making a strong presence in Delhi and NCR is making forays into three Tier – II cities namely – Jaipur, Alwar, and Nagpur. With one year of successful operations and adding over 250 salons to its platform, Zalon has made a significant transformation in the way salons operate in the digital age.

Mr. Ayush Ahuja, Co-founder of Zalon

Speaking on the recent expansion, Mr. Ayush Ahuja, Co-founder Zalon said, “We are very happy to take our services to these Tier-II cities. This is a big step for Zalon as this aligns with our ultimate goal of providing digital solutions to salons across the country. Zalon has revolutionized the beauty industry by bringing salon owners and service providers under one platform making the running of salons easy and hassle-free. Digitalizing salons for the first time, Zalon is playing a big role in streamlining the salon business and shaping it into an organized industry.”

Zalon with its SaaS solutions has come a long way in helping salons manage their day-to-day operations while taking care of their orders and financial goals in a digitally transparent ecosystem. The Zalon app, available both in Android and iOS manages all verticals of salon operations from scheduling customer appointments, duty roster of salon staff, product sourcing, and more. Zalon also plays an integral role in upping customer interaction through regular push notifications, emails, and Social Media engagements.

This expansion to new cities of Jaipur, Alwar, and Nagpur is the first step towards expanding the brand’s presence throughout the country, and this will be followed by other cities soon. The beauty industry in the Tier-II cities has shown significant growth prospects and this is the right time to bring salons under the digital fold. This will lead to exponential business growth and expansion for salons in the smaller cities, and a way forward.

About Zalon

Founded by young visionaries Ayush Ahuja and Sunil Khatri in 2022, with the aim of digitizing the 21.60 B USD beauty industry in India, Zalon is already setting a new benchmark in the industry. Marked with high sophistication, incomparable excellence and exemplary client experience, Zalon is here to redefine the beauty experience for salons and customers just the same.

In a short span of time, the Zalon has made a mark for itself in providing a one-of-its-kind, distinctive digitally enabled procurement solution for salons. Clients & customers of every Salon which is connected to us through our SaaS app can now find all authentic brands across several categories at the best price on one platform and are updated and informed of beneficial deals and offers, all this with the assurance of on-time delivery and tracking facility ensuring Quality, Quantity and Price.

Zalon is also being lauded for offering data-driven efficiency, short-term credit facilities, unmatched discounts from renowned brands and quality assurance to its clients. This is an advanced breakthrough in overcoming the drawbacks and complications faced by many mid-level and small-size salons.

Finally, Zalon is pioneering an incredible SaaS offering for salons in the Indian Beauty Industry. Beginning from staff management to providing exceptional services to customers, the app also aids in customer service management, push notifications & reminders, catalogue management, order management, payment digitalization and payment tracking. Not only operations, it also helps its clients with effective Social Media Marketing and management with robust strategies including Customer Profiling and keeping a close track of KPIs for optimal customer engagement. Influencer Marketing Management efforts are maximized to promote the expansion of the brand on Social Media platforms for increased reach and popularity.