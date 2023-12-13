Koi Kitchen Sets the Table for a Pan Asian Culinary Journey in KR Puram, Bangalore

Koi Kitchen, the first Pan Asian restaurant in the vibrant area of KR Puram, was officially launched by Mr Aditya Chellaram (Executive Director of Featherlite Developers and Director of Evoma).

Mr Aditya Chellaram (Executive Director of Featherlite Developers and Director of Evoma) with Team Evoma

The culinary voyage where design meets diversity and flavors blend seamlessly. The restaurant, located within the Featherlite Evoma Hotel and Business Centre, is all set to welcome the Bangalore foodies from December 9, 2023 onwards.

The 80-seater Koi Kitchen boasts a captivating ambiance that marries modern design with traditional accents from various Asian cultures. It features beautiful blue and green tones with pops of vibrant colors, tropical patterns, hanging lanterns, wooden accents that evoke a sense of sophistication. One can’t miss the perfectly placed Asian inspired wall mural while the lovely ambient lighting creates a warm, inviting atmosphere. The space balances sleek, contemporary, stylish furniture with cultural touches. This fusion of modern design and traditional accents creates a captivating setting that complements the diverse and flavorful Pan Asian cuisine served.

The launch event, was a star-studded affair with Japanese guests and distinguished personalities from Bangalore in attendance. Guests were treated to a delightful tasting menu featuring Dim sums, Sushi, hearty meals in a bowl, salads, curries, varieties of fried rice, noodles, and mouth-watering desserts. The live counters allowed chefs to interact with guests, sharing insights into the culinary delights on offer.

The specially curated cocktails, infused with Asian influences and ingredients like Blue Butterfly Pea flower, Jamu, Kaffir lime, and Gochujang, added a unique twist to the evening.

Aditya Chellaram, Executive Director of Featherlite Developers and Director of Evoma, is spearheading the real estate wing, bringing over 7 years of experience and a passion for modern technology and green building systems.

Vijayalakshmi, the General Manager, brings over 26 years of rich experience in the hospitality industry. She is a distinguished professional, graduated in Switzerland and has garnered extensive expertise working with renowned brands globally, including Walt Disney World in the USA, Nandos in the UK, and Grand Hyatt in India.

Her journey is marked by a passion for food and beverage, and her global exposure has honed her skills to perfection. Vijayalakshmi, with her keen insight and flair for F&B, has collaborated closely with the culinary team to curate an exquisite dining experience for the launch of Koi Kitchen, the hotels newest gastronomic venture.

Chef Nitish Kumar Yadav, a seasoned culinary maestro with a rich tapestry of over 10 years in the culinary realm. Hailing from prestigious establishments such as Oceana cruise line and Taj hotel in Mumbai, Chef Nitish has honed his craft under the mentorship of renowned culinary figures, including Chef Vernon Coelho and an invaluable stint at Chef Jacques Pepins esteemed restaurant. His culinary journey is a testament to his passion for Pan Asian cuisine, promising an extraordinary gastronomic experience at our new restaurant.

Koi Kitchens extensive menu draws inspiration from Japan, Korea, Thailand, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mongolia, and Burma, promising a gastronomic journey like no other.

Located within the Featherlite Evoma Hotel and Business Centre, Koi Kitchen adds another layer to the hotels offerings, which include a Multicuisine restaurant The Courtyard, a lounge bar Top Gear, and state-of-the-art events & banqueting facilities.

About Koi Kitchen

Koi Kitchen, the first Pan Asian restaurant in KR Puram, Bangalore, is a culinary haven offering a diverse menu inspired by Asian cultures. Located within the Featherlite Evoma Hotel and Business Centre, Koi Kitchen provides a unique dining experience that blends modern design with traditional accents.

About Featherlite Group

Featherlite Group, Indias leading Office Furniture brand, expands its footprint with the Featherlite Evoma Hotel and Business Centre. The group is committed to innovation and excellence, with Aditya Chellaram at the forefront of the real estate wing, Featherlite Developers.

About Evoma Hotel and Business Centre

Evoma, part of the Featherlite Group, offers a 4-star deluxe hotel experience with 66 rooms, dining options including The Courtyard, Top Gear lounge bar, and versatile events & banqueting facilities. With locations in OMR, ORR, and two in Whitefield, Evoma caters to diverse business needs, providing managed offices and co-working spaces.

For more information, please visit www.evomahotels.com.