ACROPOLIS MALL BRINGS SPECTACULAR “OCEAN WORLD” – AN AQUATIC THEME PARK IN KOLKATA

Festive season that starts from Durga Puja in Kolkata culminates in Christmas and New year. Winter season with its nip in the air, sun kissed morning and pleasant weather is the perfect time for family outing ,picnic , fun and frolic with the aroma of the freshly baked cakes wafting in the air.

Acropolis Mall, India’s leading mall, has introduced “OCEAN WORLD” – a Spectacular aquatic theme park for the first time in the city of joy in December that will continue to enthral people till January. On this occasion Acropolis Mall invited children living in the slum area of Dhapa to behold the wonder of Ocean World and get to know the marine creatures living under the water. The event was in collaboration with TdH Suisse – A Swiss Child rights organization and DRCSC a Non-profit organization working in Dhapa area to educate the children . The visit was an educative and entertaining one as the children were asked to participate in a painting competition. The theme was Ocean world and its marine life forms.

At a formal function , Actress Sonalee Chaudhuri presented prizes to the children in presence of Mr. K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis Mall.

OCEAN WORLD is the theme park that simulates different marine environments and ecosystems from around the globe. The Ocean world in Acropolis showcases a grand Ship inspired by the swashbuckler film series “ Pirates of the Caribbean. Visitors can witness several aquatic creatures including Hammerhead shark, Killer Whale , Octopus, Sea lion, stingray , Dolphin, Shark and many more. The theme park is an ideal opportunity for children to know life under deep sea.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. K Vijayan , GM, Acropolis Mall said , “ Ocean World is an exciting opportunity for children and all to ascertain the ecosystem of ocean and to explore diverse marine life forms under the deep sea. This is the first time any such aquatic theme park, our city is witnessing. We are expecting guests to visit this park to educate their children about the marine ecosystem and be entertained with plethora of gaming options and drool worthy food this Yuletide season. We will be holding creative workshops for children themed on ocean world every week which will educate and engage them further and keep them away from the virtual world”.