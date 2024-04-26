Home

News

‘Too Good’: PM Modi Hails ‘Unparalleled Support’ For NDA In Phase 2 Of LS Polls

PM Modi on Friday expressed his gratitude to voters for “unparalleled support” to the NDA in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

File Photo: PTI

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday hailed “unparalleled support” for BJP-led NDA, asserting that the phase two of the Lok Sabha polls hs been “too good” for the ruling alliance.

“Phase Two has been too good! Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more,” the Prime Minister said in post on X after polling ended in phase two of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

“Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support,” Modi asserted.

Earlier, Modi had made a similar assertion after phase one of voting on April 19, saying the ruling alliance has seen a great response.

It is clear that people across India are voting for the NDA in record numbers, Modi had said.

Voting for 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 12 states and a Union territory (Jammu and Kashmir), went to polls in Phase two of Lok Sabha Elections on Friday.

Over 60 percent voter turnout in Phase 2

Meanwhile, officials said over 60 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 PM amid complaints of EVM glitches and bogus voting in some booths in Kerala and West Bengal, while voters in some villages of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Rajasthan’s Banswara and Maharashtra’s Parbhani boycotted polls over various issues but were persuaded by authorities to cast their franchise.

Amid intense heatwave conditions in parts of the country, officials said polling for the second stage of the seven-phase elections started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm, adding that the highest voting percentage was recorded in Tripura which registered 77.53 per cent polling till 5 pm, while the lowest turnout was in Uttar Pradesh at 52.74 per cent.

Polling is being held in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh (Cong), and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) are among the key candidates while BJP’s Hema Malini, Om Birla and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking a hat-trick of wins from their respective constituencies.

(With PTI inputs)







