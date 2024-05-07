Home

Radhika Khera Joins BJP After Quitting Congress Over ‘Harassment And Abuse’

Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP at its New Delhi headquarters on Tuesday in the presence BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP on Tuesday (PTI Photo)

Former Congress leader Radhika Khera, who recently quit the grand-old party over alleged harassment and abuse by its top leaders, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday along with actor Shekhar Suman.

Khera, the former national coordinator of the Congress’s media department, resigned from the party’s primary membership on Sunday, days after her altercation with another leader at the party’s Chhattisgarh office.

In her resignation letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Khera also alleged she was facing opposition in the party and was being “punished” for visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On Monday, Khera alleged she was abused and harassed by Chhattisgarh Congress leaders who she claimed, locked her in a room and verbally berated her. The Rajasthan Congress leader claimed she had narrated the ordeal to senior Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Pawan Khera, Sachin Pilot, and other, but they did not lift a finger.

#WATCH | Former Congress National Media Coordinator, Radhika Khera joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZnYeVvtFAA — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Talking to reporters after joining the BJP, Radhika Khera thanked the saffron party’s leadership for support and alleged that her former party has an “anti-Hindu” agenda.

“The manner in which I was misbehaved with on the land of Kaushalya Mata for being a devotee of Ram, for having darshan of Ram Lalla, I would not have been able to reach here if I had not got the protection of the BJP government, the Modi government,” Khera said.

#WATCH | After joining BJP, former Congress leader Radhika Khera says, “The manner in which I was misbehaved with on the land of Kaushalya Mata for being a devotee of Ram, for having darshan of Ram Lalla, I would not have been able to reach here if I had not got the protection of… https://t.co/t2ad9pjMEw pic.twitter.com/2lazrK38ii — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

“Today’s Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress, it is anti-Ram, anti-Hindu Congress,” she alleged.

(With inputs from agencies)







