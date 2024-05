West Bengal Lok Aabha Elections 2024: A clash was reported in Murshidabad’s Jangipur on Tuesday where TMC booth president Gautam Ghosh and BJP candidate Dhananjay Ghosh indulged in a fight at a polling booth amid the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Ghosh is a BJP contestant from Jangipur. k Sabha Elections.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677