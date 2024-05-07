Home

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Case: SC Asks ED Why It Took 2 Years To Solve Delhi Excise Policy Case

The hearing from the Supreme Court came days after the top court indicated that it may decide to grant interim bail to Kejriwal because of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday hard the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and questioned the Enforcement Directorate on the time taken to probe Delhi excise policy scam case. The apex court observed that the ED took 2 years to unearth something and sought Delhi excise policy scam case files from the ED before the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A two-judge bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta are hearing the matter. The latest hearing at the Supreme Court came days after the top court on May 3 indicated that it may decide to grant interim bail to Kejriwal because of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Supreme Court had on Friday said that it may consider hearing on May 7 arguments on the interim bail of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal because of the ongoing 2024 general elections.

The Supreme Court bench made it clear that it had not decided anything finally and that it was only informing all counsel that such a form of interim relief may be considered if the hearing is unlikely to conclude soon.

“We are not saying anything (on whether bail will be granted or not), we would like to consider grant of interim bail because of elections…. We may or may not grant. We are going to hear you. We must be open to you because neither side should be taken by surprise,” the bench said to ASG Raju and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal.

“One thing more. Please also take instructions. Because of the position he (Kejriwal) holds, whether he should be signing official files,” Justice Khanna told ASG.

During the hearing, the bench also asked about the dates of elections in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal had challenged a Delhi High Court judgment that dismissed his plea against arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal, while filing an appeal in the apex court had contended that his arrest after the announcement of the General Elections was “motivated by extraneous considerations”.

On April 9, the High Court dismissed his plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections.

The High Court had said that Kejriwal’s absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-canceled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.







