Home

News

IMD Issues ‘Severe’ Heatwave Alert For THESE States; Heavy Rains To Lash Northeast

The IMD has forecasted severe heatwave conditions in the Gangetic regions of West Bengal, and parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

File Photo (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday ‘severe’ heatwave alert for several states across the country over the coming few days even as the premier weather agency predicted heavy rainfall across the Northeast, which could trigger landslides and floods in the region.

As per the IMD bulletin, moderate to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of East and South peninsular India over the next five days. The weather agency has forecasted severe heatwave conditions in the Gangetic regions of West Bengal, and parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Heatwave conditions are also likely to continue across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Konkan and Goa, the IMD forecasted while also predicting a surge in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees celsius in parts of southern peninsular India, Maharashtra, and Eastern India.

Heavy rains to lash northeast

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rains in Northeastern states from April 28 to April 30, urging residents to prepare for contingencies and follow safety protocols as the wet spell may trigger floods and landslides in the region.

The weather agency has also predicted rains, accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in parts of western Himalayas and Northwestern plains from April 26 to April 29 while similar weather conditions are forecasted to prevail across Central India from April 26-27.

Part of the country, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, among others, have been reeling under an intense heatwave since the onset of April.

Odisha heatwave

On Thursday, Odisha’s Jharsuguda boiled under intense heat as a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius was recorded, while Baripada sizzled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Nuapada (43.5), Talcher (43.4), and Boudh (43.2).

Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bolangir town recorded a maximum of 43 degrees C, according to the Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar.

Officials have predicted that the maximum temperature would rise by 2-4 notches over the next four days.

Jharkhand heatwave

Meanwhile, effects of heatwave were witnessed in parts of Jharkhand Thursday, as temperatures crossed 40 degrees celsius in most parts of the state.

The local meteorological department has issued a heatwave alert for Kolhan, Santhal, and North Chotanagpur divisions until April 29.

“The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius from the current levels over the next three days due to increased northwesterly to westerly surface winds,” said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

(With PTI inputs)







