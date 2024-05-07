NationalPolitics

Polling Begins, Check Key Constituencies And Candidates

live

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 is taking place today during which, 94 Lok Sabha Constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories will go for voting. Polling will also be held in all 25 seats of Gujarat; take a look at the latest updates for the Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2024…

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates
Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is being conducted in a total of seven phases in the country and out of these seven phases, two have been completed – on April 19 and April 26, 2024. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 is being conducted today, on May 7, 2024 and during this phase, polling is being conducted in 94 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and UTs. During this phase, elections will be held across 25 out of 26 seats of Gujarat as BJP has already won from Surat, unopposed. Voting is taking place in constituencies of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Read to know all latest updates about the Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2024




