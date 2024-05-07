Home

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Casts Vote in Ahmedabad, Urges All to Exercise Franchise

live

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting LIVE: In this phase, as many as 1351 candidates are in the fray from these 93 constituencies, with 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore females, eligible to vote.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates: Amid tight security, polling for the third of Lok Sabha started at 7 AM on Tuesday on 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. Some high-profile names in the fray for the third phase include union home minister Amit Shah, who is eyeing a second term from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna, Madhya Pradesh), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar, Gujarat) and Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad, Karnataka).

