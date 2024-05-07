Home

News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Urges All To ‘Vote As Much As Possible’

PM Narendra Modi said, “Today is voting for 3rd phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024. I appeal to countrymen that they should vote in large numbers.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Urges All To ‘Vote As Much As Possible’

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: Prime Minister Narendra exercised his franchise in Ahmedabad during the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and urged countrymen to “vote as much as possible”. “Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of ‘Daan’ in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate…” he said.

PM Narendra Modi said, “Today is voting for 3rd phase of #LokSabhaElection2024. I appeal to countrymen that they should vote in large numbers.”

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: After casting his vote, PM Modi says, “Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of ‘Daan’ in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in… pic.twitter.com/K4svEIanmQ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Earlier in the day, he took to X and urged all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. “Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant,” he said.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he arrived at Nishan Higher Secondary School.

Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama combined with a saffron-coloured half jacket, PM Modi walked along with Amit Shah to the voting booth. He stopped on the way and waved to people and even signed a sketch of himself.

In between, PM Modi also clicked a picture with a young girl outside his polling booth at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad.

The polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.’

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray.

A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries will see the poll process, the poll panel said.

Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25. Originally, voting was scheduled to be held on 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase.

However, elections were rescheduled from the second to the third phase in the Betul Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh due to the death of the BSP candidate. The BJP candidate in Surat has been declared the winner unopposed and due to the revised polling schedule in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the total seats now going to poll are 93.







