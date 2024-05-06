Home

Rahul Gandhi Plotting To Overturn Ram Mandir Verdict Via ‘Superpower Commission’: Acharya Pramod’s EXPLOSIVE Claim

Acharya Pramod Krishnan, who was recently expelled by the Congress for “anti-party activities”, claimed that Gandhi has “vowed” to overturn the Supreme Court’s Ram Mandir verdict if voted to power at the Centre.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam (File Photo: ANI)

Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Monday claimed Rahul Gandhi has vowed to overturn Ram Mandir verdict of the Supreme Court and he is planning to do so by allegedly plotting to constitute a “superpower commission“.

Talking to news agency ANI, Acharya Pramod, who was recently expelled by the Congress for “anti-party activities”, claimed that Gandhi has “vowed” to overturn the historic Supreme Court verdict if the grand-old party comes to power at the Centre.

‘Superpower commission’

Acharya Pramod claimed Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with his close aides where the Congress leader allegedly unveiled his plan to overturn the verdict which paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, by forming a “superpower commission”.

“I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, after getting advised from his well-wisher in America, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress government is formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision,” Acharya Pramod claimed.

In 1985, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman from Indore who had sought maintenance from her husband after divorce, but the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government overturned the judgement through an Act.

A verdict passed by the Supreme Court in 2019 granted legal sanction for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The temple was inaugurated on January 22.

‘No Ram bhakt can stay in Congress’

Meanwhile, asked about Radhika Khera’s resignation from Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam claimed many other leaders will quit the Congress by June 4 as no Ram bhakt, patriot, or Sanatani can remain in the party.

“Whoever is a patriot, a Ram devotee, who believes in Sanatana, cannot stay in Congress. There is a very long list right now, by June 4, more senior leaders are ready to leave the party because whoever talks about this country cannot stay in Congress, whoever sings songs of Pakistan will stay in Congress,” he said.

Radhika Khera, who resigned from the party on Sunday after alleging “disrespect” from the state unit, claimed that the Congress began to “hate her” after she visited the Ayodhya Ram Temple and was reprimanded for sharing videos or photos of the grand temple.

Khera alleged Chhattisgarh Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukha misbehaved and abused her, adding that no action was taken by the party leaders.

