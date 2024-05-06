Home

‘Was Offered Alcohol, Locked In Room’; Radhika Khera’s Charges Against Congress Leaders

Radhika Khera alleged that a conspiracy had been brewing against her.

Radhika Khera’s Charges: In a bolt out of the blue, Radhika Khera, the former spokesperson of Congress who resigned from the party on Sunday, leveled serious charges against several Congress leaders.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, Radhika Khera alleged that the party leaders from Chhattisgarh misbehaved with her and locked her in a room, adding that she was punished for being a “Ram bhakt”.

Khera claimed that she had raised the issue with the party leaders but no action was taken.

“I could not realize a conspiracy was being hatched against me. I was the media in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections. I was being insulted continuously.

“During Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Chhattisgarh media chairman, Sushil Anand Shukla, offered me alcohol. There was another person with him, Dhananjay Thakur. Two other women who worked in the media department were with me,” said Khera.

“We were in our room in Korba. I was called repeatedly and asked what kind of alcohol I wanted.

“The media chairman would knock on my door after getting drunk. I had informed Sachin Pilot ji, the state in-charge. Jairam Ramesh to Pawan Khera, I told everyone how they behaved with me,” she said.

She said she did not realize that she was being ignored because she was not matching with the “anti-Hindu” ideology of the party. It crossed all limits when at the headquarters of the Chhattisgarh Congress in Raipur, Shukla misbehaved with her and verbally abused her, she alleged adding that she was locked in a room and verbally abused.

“I am being punished for being a Ram Bhakt. Did my going to the Ram temple hurt the party so much? I was told not to take the name of Ram during the Chhattisgarh polls. I was told I talked of Hindu religion too much,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deepak Baij, the Chhattisgarh Congress president said that Khera was speaking the language of the BJP and questioned why she rushed with her resignation even as he maintained it was her personal decision.

“Quitting the party is her personal decision. A probe was going on in the party and a decision was pending. She should not have rushed. She had many options, but (she) rushed to make a decision, levelling allegations. She should have waited,” he said.

On being asked about her remarks on being punished for talking about the Hindu religion, he said, “The issue was something else. It is being given a different angle now. Linking it with religion is a pre-planning. She is speaking the language of the BJP.”

Khera has claimed that the criticism over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya led to the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office.

