‘Tejasvi Surya Gundagardi Karte Hain, Fish Khate Hain’: Kangana Ranaut’s Epic ‘Tejasvi’ Gaffe At Himachal Rally | WATCH

Kangana Ranaut apparently confused Tejashwi Yadav with his namesake Tejasvi Surya, and unwittingly targeted the BJP leader during her speech.

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kangana Ranaut, the actor-turned politician and BJP’s candidate from the Mandi constituency who has gained notoriety owing to her political speeches which are “unhinged” at best, made another monumental gaffe at a recent election rally in Himachal Pradesh, confusing RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with her party colleague and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Addressing a public meeting in the Sundernagar area of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on Friday, Ranaut — the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat — while referring to the INDIA bloc, said the opposition alliance is full of “spoiled princes” and launched a salvo, apparently intended to target former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi or Tejasvi?

However, Kangana apparently confused Yadav with his namesake Tejasvi Surya, and unwittingly targeted the BJP leader.

“Bigde hue shehzadon ke ek party hai, chahe woh Rahul Gandhi ho jayen, jinhe chand mein aaloo ugane ho; Tejasvi Surya ho jayen, jo apni gunda-gardi karte hai, machli uchal uchal ke khate hai (There is a party of spoiled princes like Rahul Gandhi who wants to grow potatoes on the moon or Tejasvi Surya who does hooliganism and shows off while eating fish)…,” Kangana said while apparently targeting former INDIA bloc leader Tejashwi Yadav, but mistakenly naming BJP’s Bangalore South MP and candidate Tejasvi Surya.

Kangana’s faux pas became the fuel for humorous memes and jokes on social media as netizens poked fun at her ‘slip of tongue’. The blooper also triggered a response from Yadav on X who shot a sarcastic tweet asking “Yeh kaun mohtarma hai? (Who is this lady?).”

Notably, Tejasvi Surya is the BJP’s Bangalore South MP and the party’s candidate from the same constituency while Tejashwi Yadav is an RJD leader who recently came under attack from the BJP after he posted a clip in which he is seen eating fish, allegedly during the Navratri festival.

PM Modi stopped World War III?

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently made another unsubstantiated claim, asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the people of Ukraine “look up” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “guidance” and he (Modi) is the reason that a third World War has not occured yet.

Ukraine looks up to Modi for guidance, It is because of Modi that World War 3 hasn’t happened yet – Kangana Ranaut

“From Vladimir Putin to the people of Ukraine, they keep looking up to him (Modi) to provide them with guidance. And, perhaps this is a reason why World War III has not happened,” Kangana claimed while addressing poll rally recently.

