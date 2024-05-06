Nanighar Ties Up With Zomato For Its New Phase Of Expansion

Following a successful home-chefs prepared food delivery option and serving as the platform for city women culinary entrepreneurs, Nanighar has tied up with Zomato to take its coveted associates to the next level of serving much-loved delicacies on a live-on-day delivery basis.

So now, customers can order freshly made basic meals from certified Momchefs and Homechefs of Nanighar and get the food within 1 hour through Zomato App. For the pre-order, Nanighar has the option of 6hrs to 15 days of advance bookings.

Homechefs and momchefs prepare freshly made meals, and many of them do their shopping daily to ensure that they provide fresh ingredients so that nothing is pre-cooked which is promoted on the Nanighar app. This time, a few Nanighar chefs will be accepting live orders for the basic meals and the food will be delivered promptly in an hour through Zomato app. It is specially curated to cater to office orders and people having busy schedules. Moreover, it continues with the existing format of pre-booking as it would be giving a wide array of chef moms to serve the customers. Further, food like Echorer Dalna, Chital Macher Muithya, Biriyani, Mughlai Parathas, Mutton Dak Bungalow, Ilish Bhapa, Bhetki Paturi etc. all these extravagant delicacies mainly have to be pre ordered.

Aiming to empower homemakers with a penchant for cooking, Nanighar has been the brainchild of entrepreneur Debjani Mookherjee launched in 2019. Nanighar was established to empower individuals, especially mothers and homemakers by harnessing their culinary skills. It has successfully transformed talented home chefs into independent entrepreneurs.

According to Ms. Mookherjee, this is an attempt to give more opportunity to those mom chefs who can deliver food on a daily basis. “We have integrated our app where interested customers can avail the option of booking process in two options – pre order (minimum 6 hours advance) and live or instant order (you will receive food within 1 hour). The live one will take them to the Zomato app for delivery purposes. Further, Momchefs have the best cooking skills, and Nanighar helps them with attaining all the necessary food licenses, training on hygiene, undertaking photo shoots, proper packaging, digital marketing etc. so you get best home-cooked meals delivered on time. We make sure all our chefs are well trained in all these aspects and you get fresh, hygiene daily home food with pure love. It’s like from another mom to my children #maakahatkakhana,” Ms. Mookherjee explains.