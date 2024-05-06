LAY’S UNVEILS LIMITED-EDITION CELEBRATORY PACKS TO HONUOR MS DHONI

Cricket fever has reached a boiling point in India, with MS Dhoni at the heart of the craze. Lay’s, the chip that brings smiles with every crunch, is supercharging this cricket frenzy with a special celebration of Dhoni. To honor his phenomenal achievements, both on and off the field, Lay’s has launched limited-edition Dhoni collector’s packs. These vibrant packs offer a golden chance for fans to own a unique piece of memorabilia and celebrate their hero with every bite.

Lay’s kicked-off the excitement for their Dhoni limited-edition packs by offering a sneak peek and early access to fans through a social media post. The post sent fans into a frenzy, eager to be among the first to grab these collector’s items. Come launch day, the energy was electric! Fans lined up early, mirroring Dhoni’s legendary on-field intensity in their eagerness. The store doors opened to a rush of excitement as fans secured their limited-edition packs, many leaving with beaming smiles and a sense of having a prized possession.

As Lay’s continues to spread smiles and elevate the fan experience, no game is complete without the perfect company of Lay’s. These limited-edition packs not only toast Dhoni’s legacy but also provide fans with the ideal accompaniment to enjoy and celebrate their hero in the company of friends and family.

Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips at PepsiCo India, kicked off the launch with excitement, stating, “With our limited-edition Dhoni packs, fans now have a new way to connect with their hero. These packs are a celebration of the colossal fandom that surrounds Dhoni, offering a unique collector’s item for his die-hard fans. Dhoni’s legendary spirit aligns perfectly with Lay’s – both celebrate excellence and pure joy. The early access frenzy was a sixer, proving fans are amped to collect these keepsakes. We expect these limited-edition packs to be a prized possession for Dhoni devotees of all ages, making every match an unforgettable celebration.”

In an earlier released tongue-in-cheek ad, Lay’s acknowledges Dhoni, the undisputed G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) for many fans. The video opens with a quirky scene: Dhoni relaxing on a couch, casually sharing a smile with an actual goat standing in front of him. This witty setup cleverly draws a parallel between Dhoni’s “G.O.A.T.” status and the nickname bestowed upon him by his devoted fans.

Lay’s Dhoni packs are now available in six flavours for a limited time at leading retailers and e-commerce platforms across India. Fans can find their favourite Lay’s flavours in these special edition packs, ensuring a delicious and memorable experience.