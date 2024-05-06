Home

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi Will Cast His Vote At THIS Polling Booth; Know Details

Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat is set to take place in the third phase of the ongoing general elections on May 7. PM Modi will also cast his vote.

PM Modi shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the elections. (File Photo)

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections: The Lok Sabha Elections in Gujarat will be held on Tuesday in Phase 3 of the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls, and while the ruling BJP has already won the Surat seat unopposed, voting for the remaining 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 7.

Like any other citizen of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a native of Gujarat, will also exercise his voting franchise tomorrow in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls. Modi will cast his vote at the polling booth set up at the Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad.

Officials said preparations for polling arrangements are underway at the school which has been designated as a polling booth.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2024

Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat is set to take place in the third phase of the ongoing general elections on May 7. The election results will be announced on June 4.

The third phase will include constituencies from Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.

However, voting will not take place in Surat as BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed last week. This decision came after the nomination of Congress’ Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected, and other candidates withdrew from the contest.

The Congress is in alliance with the AAP in Gujarat where it will contest from 24 seats while the AAP will contest in Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies.

Notably, the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls swept all 26 seats on offer in Gujarat.

‘Run for Vote’

Meanwhile, a ‘Run for Vote’ marathon was organised in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning to create awareness among youth to cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The marathon was organised as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive to promote the importance of 100 per cent voting, said an official.

“A ‘Run for Vote’ marathon was organised to create awareness among youth to cast their votes on May 7 for the Lok Sabha Elections,” said Joint CEO, SVEEP, Ashok B Patel.

The Election Commission is running a voting awareness campaign to encourage people to exercise their franchise in the ongoing general elections.

