Thiruvananthapuram: In an unfortunate incident, three people died on Tuesday after an ambulance and a car collided near Manjeswaram in Kerala’s Kasaragod.

#WATCH | Kerala: Three people died after an ambulance and a car collided near Manjeswaram in Kasaragod (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/NgKktpmAYi — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024 Advertise here To book Call 6291968677







Source link