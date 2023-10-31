10.4 C
Andhra Train Accident: Indian Railways Completes Restoration of Train Accident Site

Indian Railways engineers and technicians worked round-the-clock to repair the damaged tracks and overhead equipment. On October 30, the first train passed through the affected area on the middle line. By October 31, all three lines were fully operational and train services resumed. – Andhra Train Accident: Indian Railways Completes Restoration of Train Accident Site

