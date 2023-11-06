FoodsInternational

Celebrate Diwali with Eclectic Flavors at The Village by Eco Hub

Photo of admin admin Send an email 36 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

What: Diwali Special Brunch
When: 12th November
Where: The Village
Address: Ecohub Premises, 2F/11, Ecospace Buisness Park, AA II, Newtown, West Bengal 700160
Pocket pinch for two: Rs. 1398 +Taxes

Savory Start:
Begin your gastronomic journey with Badam Shorba, setting the tone for a festive feast. Explore a vibrant assortment of salads such as Thai Cucumber Salad, Broccoli-Apple-Celerika Salad, Carrot Kosambari, and Lachha Onion.

Appetizing Chaat Delights:
Immerse yourself in the flavors of our Chaat Counter featuring Pataka Chat, Dahi Puri Chat, Palak Patta Chat, Samosa Chat, and Kurkure Idli Chat, a true celebration of diverse tastes.

Exquisite Beginnings:
Savor Subj Shikampuri Kebab and Crispy Masala Vada. Dive into the flavors of Wok Tossed Honey Chicken and Murgh Kasturi Kebab.

Sumptuous Main Course:
Explore a range of delicacies including Nawabi Hari Gobi, Paneer Khumani, Kadai Kumbh Masala, Punjabi Toor Dal Tadka, Murgh Kofta Curry, Dhania Fish Masala, and Chicken Lat Mat Kai.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Staples to Savor:
Pair your main course with Kabuli Pulao, Ginger Cap Noodles, Paneer Kulcha, Roti, Naan, and Lachha Paratha.

Sweet Culmination:
Conclude your Diwali feast with a touch of sweetness featuring Kaju Barfi, Motichoor Laddu, and Fruit Monte Carlo, completing your meal on a delightful note.

Photo of admin admin Send an email 36 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Tamarind Unveils Durga Puja Special Exquisite Menus – Satiating Your Taste Buds

3 days ago

Pantaloons unveils its first of kind shopping experience ‘Pantaloons OnLoop’ in India

3 days ago

ITC’s Aashirvaad Mishti Doi brought the age-old ‘Doi-walas’ to life this festive season

3 days ago

Vinay Hari Education Consultant Launches Zero-Expense Canadian Education Program

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button