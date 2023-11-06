Celebrate Diwali with Eclectic Flavors at The Village by Eco Hub

What: Diwali Special Brunch

When: 12th November

Where: The Village

Address: Ecohub Premises, 2F/11, Ecospace Buisness Park, AA II, Newtown, West Bengal 700160

Pocket pinch for two: Rs. 1398 +Taxes

Savory Start:

Begin your gastronomic journey with Badam Shorba, setting the tone for a festive feast. Explore a vibrant assortment of salads such as Thai Cucumber Salad, Broccoli-Apple-Celerika Salad, Carrot Kosambari, and Lachha Onion.

Appetizing Chaat Delights:

Immerse yourself in the flavors of our Chaat Counter featuring Pataka Chat, Dahi Puri Chat, Palak Patta Chat, Samosa Chat, and Kurkure Idli Chat, a true celebration of diverse tastes.

Exquisite Beginnings:

Savor Subj Shikampuri Kebab and Crispy Masala Vada. Dive into the flavors of Wok Tossed Honey Chicken and Murgh Kasturi Kebab.

Sumptuous Main Course:

Explore a range of delicacies including Nawabi Hari Gobi, Paneer Khumani, Kadai Kumbh Masala, Punjabi Toor Dal Tadka, Murgh Kofta Curry, Dhania Fish Masala, and Chicken Lat Mat Kai.

Staples to Savor:

Pair your main course with Kabuli Pulao, Ginger Cap Noodles, Paneer Kulcha, Roti, Naan, and Lachha Paratha.

Sweet Culmination:

Conclude your Diwali feast with a touch of sweetness featuring Kaju Barfi, Motichoor Laddu, and Fruit Monte Carlo, completing your meal on a delightful note.