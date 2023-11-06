The second Vande Bharat Express train is expected to connect Lucknow and Dehradun, while three more trains are in the works for Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. These semi-high-speed trains will offer a comfortable and modern travel experience for passengers, boosting tourism and connectivity in these regions. – Indian Railways May Launch Second Vande Bharat Express in Uttarakhand; Check Route Details Here
Source
The second Vande Bharat Express train is expected to connect Lucknow and Dehradun, while three more trains are in the works for Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. These semi-high-speed trains will offer a comfortable and modern travel experience for passengers, boosting tourism and connectivity in these regions. – Indian Railways May Launch Second Vande Bharat Express in Uttarakhand; Check Route Details Here