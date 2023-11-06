National

Indian Railways May Launch Second Vande Bharat Express in Uttarakhand; Check Route Details Here

Photo of admin admin Send an email 19 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute

The second Vande Bharat Express train is expected to connect Lucknow and Dehradun, while three more trains are in the works for Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. These semi-high-speed trains will offer a comfortable and modern travel experience for passengers, boosting tourism and connectivity in these regions. – Indian Railways May Launch Second Vande Bharat Express in Uttarakhand; Check Route Details Here

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 19 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Don’t Travel By Air India On Nov 19, Shutdown Delhi’s IGI Airport Or…: Khalistani Terrorist Issues Threat Video

11 hours ago

Delhi Pollution: Rs 1.56 Crore-fine on Polluters, L&T and Govt Contractor Among Penalised in Noida

12 hours ago

Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools to Remain Shut Till November 10 As Thick Toxic Haze Engulfs National Capital

13 hours ago

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Approves Extended Maternity Leaves For Women In Armed Forces

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button