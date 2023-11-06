PM Modi emphasized that the government has taken concrete steps to integrate the region into the national mainstream, ensuring that it receives the attention and resources it deserves. – NDA Govt Committed To Strengthening Connectivity, Empowering Youth In Northeast India
Source
PM Modi emphasized that the government has taken concrete steps to integrate the region into the national mainstream, ensuring that it receives the attention and resources it deserves. – NDA Govt Committed To Strengthening Connectivity, Empowering Youth In Northeast India