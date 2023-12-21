DUROPLY FELICITATES ITS SUPERSTAR SKILLED PARTNERS ‘DURO SUPERSTARS’ FROM ACROSS WEST BENGAL

Duroply Industries Limited, the most experienced among the leading plywood manufacturers in India, has felicitated its ‘SuperStars’ Skilled Partners from across West Bengal in its signature “Duro SuperStars” Program held recently at Kolkata. Most of these Superstars of Duroply are with the Company for generations.

Driven by the core philosophy of Innovation led Customer Centricity, Duroply had started its propitious journey from Kolkata in 1957. Duroply founders realised that customers are buying unbranded plywood to save little on cost but which eventually turns out costlier for them. As compared, branded plywood last generations and they emit less harmful gases. Thus began their mission to educate customers to adopt quality plywood.

Mr. Akhilesh Chitlangia, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Duroply, said, “West Bengal has a special place in the successful journey of Duroply. Having started from Kolkata in 1957, Duroply has become synonymous with premium quality. The culture of innovation that we have interwoven in the fabric of Duroply has ensured that our entire focus is on providing the best to our esteemed customers. We are fortunate to have partnered with committed Skilled Partners, whose passion is in line with Duroply ethos. It is our humble duty to felicitate and recognise such Super Stars, most of whom are with us for over a few generations, in our architectural and interior fraternity.”

Mr. Chitlangia added, “Our Dealers are our Brand Advocates. They educate the customers that the incremental cost of a branded plywood is just 1% of their interior cost. The event to recognise them served as a pivotal moment for our SuperStars to pledge their commitment to take the Duroply brand to unprecedented heights in West Bengal, its birthplace.”

Duroply is now being run by the fourth generation of entrepreneurs, who are successfully taking the legacy of their predecessors forward. Being a customer centric organisation, Duroply keeps on introducing products that it understands are needed by the customers. Duroply had clubbed together nine most sought-after features most demanded by plywood customers and had launched it as ’Duro Advantage’ at the recent building material industry exhibition ‘MATECIA 2023’. Coupled with ‘Duro Lifetime Guarantee’ from insect infestation, ‘Duro Advantage’ are an unparalleled assurance to esteemed customers.