ICAI Convocation 2023 in 12 Locations Nationwide

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) successfully conducted Convocation 2023 on November 4th, 2023, simultaneously in 12 prominent cities across the country. The convocation centers included Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ghaziabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad. The convocation at Kolkata was organised at Dhono Dhanya.



CA Pramod Jain, Convener of the M&SS Directorate at ICAI, extended a warm welcome to the newly qualified Chartered Accountants attending the convocation ceremonies nationwide. He wholeheartedly congratulated all the recent Chartered Accountants participating in this year’s convocation, emphasizing their remarkable achievements.



Addressing the participants, CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice President of ICAI, highlighted the institute’s proactive role in nation building. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the new members for successfully overcoming the challenges of the country’s most demanding examination. As a global body and the world’s largest accounting organization, ICAI has been instrumental in establishing standards in Accounting, Auditing, Ethics, and playing a regulatory role in various disciplines. CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal emphasized the importance of upholding social and family values, while encouraging the newly qualified Chartered Accountants to plan for giving back to society through the concept of ‘Learn, Earn, and Return.’



CA Aniket Sunil Talati, President of ICAI, acknowledged the nationwide significance of the convocation, which took place simultaneously in 12 different locations this year. He highlighted the global presence of the accounting profession represented by ICAI and the evolving dynamics shaped by societal and governmental expectations. Talati emphasized the transition from focusing solely on financial statements to embracing sustainability, which has become a pressing need for the global accounting profession.



Congratulating the newly qualified Chartered Accountants, CA Cotha S Srinivas, Deputy Convenor of the M&SS Directorate at ICAI, commended their remarkable accomplishments, highlighting their dedication and hard work.

They addressed all the new members present at various locations through digital mode themselves being physically present at the Delhi Convocation Centre.



CA Sushil Kumar Goyal, a Council Member of ICAI and Convocation Coordinator for Kolkata, underscored the significance of continuous professional development for Chartered Accountants to meet the evolving demands of society. He emphasized the emerging opportunities within the profession and emphasized the responsibilities of the members in contributing to the nation-building exercise. Goyal inspired the newly enrolled members to pursue their dreams while actively working towards transforming society.



CA (Dr) Debashis Mitra, Immediate Past President and Council Member of ICAI, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. He congratulated the CAs and urged the new members to familiarize themselves with the new frontiers opening up for Chartered Accountants. With India assuming the presidency of the G20 countries, which advocate for a unified world focused on sustainability, Mitra emphasized the pivotal role sustainability plays for the G20 nations.



The vote of thanks was delivered by CA Debayan Patra, Chairman of the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC), captivated the audience and encouraged the attendees to fearlessly navigate the challenges posed by life and the profession.