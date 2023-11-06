International

 Tata Hitachi Showcases Innovation at the IME 2023 in Kolkata

Tata Hitachi, a leading name in the construction and mining equipment industry, is participating in the International Mining, Equipment, and Minerals Exhibition (IME) 2023, currently being held at Eco Park in Rajarhat, Kolkata.

Tata Hitachi is showcasing its latest equipment, attachments, and innovative solutions, including ZAXIS 670H, ZW 225, Rock Breaker and Vibro Ripper. In addition to these remarkable offerings, Tata Hitachi is set to launch the all-new ZAXIS 490H ULTRA at IME 2023. This groundbreaking excavator is designed to redefine industry standards with its advanced technology, superior performance, and reduced environmental impact. Both ZAXIS 670H and ZAXIS 490H ULTRA promises to be the game-changer in the mining equipment landscape.

This participation at IME 2023 underscores Tata Hitachi’s commitment to revolutionizing the mining industry by introducing cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions, and sustainable practices.

