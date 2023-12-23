ITC Fabelle Chocolates introduces ‘5 Taste Sensations’

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the home-grown luxury chocolate brand from ITC Ltd. is introducing ‘5 Taste Sensations’, a unique assortment of 5 chocolate pralines, each reimagining chocolate indulgence in a distinct flavour profile – Sweet, Salty, Bitter, Sour and Spicy crafted through pairing of unique flavouring ingredients with exotic Australian Macadamia nuts.

In a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the Australian Macadamia Society, and the expertise of acclaimed Australian Master Chef and TV Presenter, Andy Allen, the all-new ‘5 Taste Sensations’ not only embodies a symphony of flavours but it transcends chocolate experience for the Indian consumer’s palate. This exquisite assortment not only represents the pinnacle of fine taste but also aims to acquaint Indian consumers with the remarkable Australian Macadamia nuts. The versatility of these nuts as an ingredient offers limitless opportunities to pair with diverse Indian food and beverage products.

‘Fabelle 5 Taste Sensations’ promises to tantalise taste buds and awaken senses in ways unexplored by conventional chocolate creations.

Sweet: Enliven your palate with a pristine white chocolate creation, embracing the richness of milk chocolate mousse and caramelised Australian Macadamia nuts.

Salty: Indulge in a delicate interplay of velvety milk chocolate encasing Australian Macadamia nuts, infused with French sea salt and complemented with a luscious choco cheese mousse.

Bitter: Immerse yourself in the allure of dark chocolate housing roasted Australian Macadamia, dipped in pure cocoa liquor for a decadent experience.

Sour: Embark on a delightful journey through a fusion of fruity Ruby chocolate, roasted Australian Macadamia nuts, dark mousse and a hint of invigorating lemon conserve.

Spicy: Ignite your taste buds with a milk chocolate shell delicately drizzled with dark chocolate, filled with Australian Macadamia infused with tantalizing spices and Ancho chilli, creating an unforgettable flavour profile.

This collection was unveiled by Australian Master Chef Andy Allen; Mr Rohit Dogra, Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Coffee, Confectionery & New Category Development Foods Division, ITC Limited and Jacqui Price – General Manager Marketing, Australian Macadamia Society along with Chef Abinas Nayak – winner of the Masterchef India Season 6, Guntas Sethi – EU Food Ambassador in India and Saloni Kukreja – a homechef influencer.

Crafted by Fabelle Master Chocolatiers and co-curated by Australian Master Chef Andy Allen, each praline stands testament to culinary artistry and flavour innovation. To mark this launch, Fabelle has also unveiled 2,500 limited-edition packs autographed by the renowned Chef Andy himself aforementioned.

Known for its unparalleled craftsmanship in the world of chocolates, Fabelle had introduced several industry firsts in the last few years such as the World’s most expensive chocolate – Fabelle Trinity ‘Truffles Extraordinaire’ and World’s finest chocolate* – Fabelle Finesse, setting a benchmark for the global chocolate industry.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rohit Dogra, Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Coffee, Confectionery & New Category Development, Foods Division, ITC Limited, said, “Today marks another milestone in our pursuit of crafting exceptional chocolate experiences. ‘Fabelle5 Taste Sensations’ blend innovation and craftsmanship, with each praline meticulously curated to capture the essence of Sweet, Sour, Bitter, Salty, and Spicy flavours. We are excited by the prospect of including the finest quality Australian Macadamia nuts into our luxury chocolates, to create another truly world-class offering. We believe that our collaboration with Chef Andy Allen and the Australian Macadamia Society will bring to the fore our expertise in crafting chocolate creations using exotically sourced ingredients from across the world.”

Commenting on yet another partnership with Fabelle, Chef Andy Allen, Australian Food Critic and TV Presenter, said, “Reflecting on my second collaboration with Fabelle, I’m even more inspired by their commitment to artistry, perfection and precision in crafting chocolate masterpieces. My journey with Fabelle has been truly inspiring. While the first collaboration laid the groundwork, with this second venture, we have blended the delicious Australian Macadamia Nuts with Fabelle’s finest chocolates even more intricately, thus holding a special place in my heart. It has allowed us to delve deeper into exploring new sensory flavours. I look forward to presenting this to all the chocolates connoisseurs and enthusiasts.”

About Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates: Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates was launched with the pursuit to craft the finest luxury chocolate experiences in India rivalling the best in the world. Crafted with the world’s best single origin cacaos, exotic ingredients and the in-house expertise of Fabelle Master Chocolatiers, the range brings alive the ultimate luxury chocolate experience. Today, the brand operates 14 flagship luxury chocolate boutiques across Indian metros, premium retail outlets and is available digitally through leading E-commerce websites like ITCStore.in, Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, food delivery service apps such as Swiggy & Zomato.

* Particle size as measured by Malvern Mastersizer 3000 equipment – D [4,3] and D90 analysis protocols