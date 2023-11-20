Reflecting on the milestones achieved, Dr. Jaishankar highlighted the significant impact of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which came into force in December of the preceding year. The unfolding economic implications of ECTA in the current year were acknowledged as a testament to the strengthening ties between the two countries. – 2+2 Meeting: External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakr Calls 100,000 Plus Indian Students In Australia Living Bridge Between Two Nations; Here’s All Details



