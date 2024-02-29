3rd AUAP-JLU International Moot Court Competition: A Resounding Success at Faculty of Law, Jagran Lakecity University Bhopal

The Faculty of Law at Jagran Lakecity University Bhopal hosted the 3rd AUAP-JLU International Moot Court Competition from February 23rd to 25th, 2024. This prestigious event, organized in collaboration with the Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific, marked another significant milestone in JLUs commitment to fostering academic excellence and legal acumen.

The Guest of Honour and Chief Guests along with the Chancellor of Jagran Lakecity University during the Valedictory Ceremony

JLU offered a total prize pool of Rs. 2,10,000 (Two lacs ten thousand), attracting participation from 18 teams from different Universities/Colleges across India. With a moot problem centred on International Commercial Arbitration, the event provided a platform for aspiring legal professionals to hone their advocacy skills and engage in rigorous intellectual discourse.

The students of the NMIMS School of Law, Bengaluru were awarded the Winner’s Trophy

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Chief Guest Mr. Bharat Kumar Vyas, Additional Secretary, Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal; Prof. (Dr.) P.K. Biswas, Vice Chancellor JLU; Prof. (Dr.) Sachin Rastogi, Dean Faculty of Law; and Mr. Pankaj Das, Registrar JLU, alongside other faculty members and students, set the tone for three days of intense competition and scholarly exchange.

Throughout the competition, more than 40 legal luminaries from Pan India and beyond served as judges, lending their expertise to evaluate the participant’s arguments and legal reasoning. After rigorous rounds of competition, Ankit Patlolla, Anushka Balliarsingh, and Tarun Dogne from NMIMS School of Law, Bengaluru, emerged victorious, claiming the top prize of Rs. 1,00,000, while Vishnu Sarat, Harshvi Tolia, and Dheeraj from Christ Deemed to be University, Pune Lavasa, secured the runner-up position, earning Rs. 50,000. Additionally, individual accolades were bestowed upon Vishnu Sarat from Christ Deemed to be University, Pune Lavasa and Shivika Agarwal from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, for best speaker (Male) and best speaker (Female), respectively, each receiving Rs. 15,000. Dheeraj from Christ Deemed to be University, Pune Lavasa, was recognized as the Best Researcher and received Rs. 15,000. Lloyd Law College received the award for Best Memorial and was awarded Rs. 15,000.

The culminating event, the Valedictory Ceremony, witnessed a gathering of eminent personalities, including Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Honble Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal; Honble Justice Shri Sanjay Dwivedi, High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur; Honble Justice Shri Nahakul Subedi, Supreme Court of Nepal; Mr. Neelesh Sinha, Legal Head, Adani Digital Labs Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon, Haryana; and Advocate Parag Maini, Partner, AZB & Partners Advocates & Solicitors, New Delhi. Their presence added further prestige to the event, underscoring its significance in the legal fraternity.

The success of the 3rd AUAP-JLU International Moot Court Competition underscores Jagran Lakecity Universitys commitment to academic excellence and its role as a leading institution in nurturing legal talent. Through such initiatives, JLU continues to enhance its reputation as a hub of intellectual discourse and a cornerstone of legal education in the region.