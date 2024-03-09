4 Injured As Under-Construction Medical College Building Collapses in Gujarats Morbi

Following the information, officials, along with other college authorities, rushed to the spot to oversee the situation and provide assistance.
At least four workers were injured after a portion of an under-construction medical college building in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Friday evening. The incident occurred during the filling work on the first floor of the medical college’s new building resulting in a slab collapse. The incident, took place around 8:00 pm. Following the information, officials, along with other college authorities, rushed to the spot to oversee the situation and provide assistance. All injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added. Another labourer was reportedly trapped under the debris, and an operation for his rescue was ongoing.
Devendra Singh Jadeja, Fire Officer, Morbi says, ” Around 8 pm, a call was received at the Fire station that a side slab of a new Medical College, that is being constructed, has collapsed…our team reached the spot and rescued 4 people. One person was still trapped, only his face was visible and his entire body was trapped between the slab and concrete. Around 3 am we rescued him as well and referred him to a hospital…”
Durlabhjibhai Dethariya, BJP MLA says, ” Construction of govt medical college is going on in Morbi, a slab which was being filled collapsed…it is an unfortunate incident. Will request the govt to take action against whoever is responsible for it, whether it is the contractor or officer…”
