PM Modi to Inaugurate Statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam Jorhat Today

PM Modi to Inaugurate Statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam’s Jorhat Today

The PM undertook the last leg of his journey of about 15 kms from the Panbari helipad to the Police Guest House near Central Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park by road.

Guwahati: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a journey to Assam today, preparations are in full swing in the Jorhat district of the state for tomorrow’s programme, where he will inaugurate the statue of Great Ahom General Lachit Barphukan at Lachit Maidam in the Hoollongapar area.

PM Modi arrived in Assam on Friday on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore. PM Modi landed at Salonibari airport in Tezpur in the afternoon, where he was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others.

He then flew to Panbari in Kaziranga in a helicopter, with Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, along with Sarma and others, once again extended their welcome to the PM as he landed there.

The PM undertook the last leg of his journey of about 15 kms from the Panbari helipad to the Police Guest House near Central Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park by road. People lined up the route to the guest house as Modi stood on the footrest of his vehicle and waved to them.

Traditional performances of Bihu and other folk songs and dances were presented along the route, with Modi praising it with a post on X. “Landed to a very special welcome in Golaghat district, Assam. Got a glimpse of Assam’s diverse and beautiful culture,” the PM wrote, sharing photos of the performances.

As Modi reached the guest house, where he will spend the night, Sarma said it was a privilege for the people of Assam to have the PM in their midst as part of their own family. “As Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji reaches Kaziranga National Park, #ModiParivarAssam comes out in large numbers to welcome their very own family member to the World Heritage Site,” Sarma wrote on X.

In another post, the CM added, “The most popular leader of the world, elder of our family, respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is heartily welcomed to Kaziranga.”

