At least six children were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a school bus overturned in Mahendergarh.

Haryana: 6 Children Killed, Several Injured As School Bus Overturns In Mahendragarh . | Photo: X

Mahendragarh: A tragic incident has emerged from Haryana where at least six children lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a school bus overturned in Mahendergarh on Thursday morning. Initial reports suggest that the school bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town, PTI reported.

According to Mahendragarh Superintendent of Police Arsh Verma, the driver of the bus has been arrested. “We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not,” he said.

#WATCH | Five students dead, 15 injured after a private school bus meets with an accident in Mahendragarh’s Kanina, in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/jhRvJo0hXg — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Haryana’s Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, PTI reported citing officials.

Haryana | “Four students were brought dead and one critical student who was put on a ventilator passed away at the hospital.15 injured students have been referred to another hospital. SDM and administration present,” says Dr Ravi Kaushik, Nihal hospital, Mahendragarh. pic.twitter.com/K8nWm09rep — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

#WATCH | Haryana: A student, who suffered injuries after a private school bus met with an accident in Mahendragarh’s Kanina says, “…The driver was drunk and he kept the speed at 120 which led to misbalance…” pic.twitter.com/zdheKME2CE — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

The tragic incident took place near Unhani village in Mahendragarh district.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







