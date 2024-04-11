NationalPolitics

6 Children Killed, Several Injured As School Bus Overturns In Mahendragarh

At least six children were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a school bus overturned in Mahendergarh.

Haryana: 6 Children Killed, Several Injured As School Bus Overturns In Mahendragarh . | Photo: X

Mahendragarh: A tragic incident has emerged from Haryana where at least six children lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a school bus overturned in Mahendergarh on Thursday morning. Initial reports suggest that the school bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town, PTI reported.

According to Mahendragarh Superintendent of Police Arsh Verma, the driver of the bus has been arrested. “We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not,” he said.

Haryana’s Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, PTI reported citing officials.

The tragic incident took place near Unhani village in Mahendragarh district.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)






