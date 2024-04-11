Home

13 Children Suffer Injuries Due To Electric Shock In Kurnool During Ugadi Utsavam

As many as 13 children were injured due to electrocution in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool on Thursday during Ugadi Utsavam celebrations.

Kurnool: At least 13 children were injured due to electrocution in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool on Thursday. The incident took place during the Ugadi Utsavam celebrations in the Chinna Tekur village. Circle inspector Kurnool rural police station Kiran Kumar has confirmed the incident.

Further details awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)








