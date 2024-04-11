A Ghaziabad man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case in Delhi’s Nand Nagri area. accused Sunny Rawal ran over a woman and fled the scene. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV footage. Watch Here.

Caught On Cam: Woman Run Over By Car In Delhi, Critical

New Delhi: A woman sustained critical injuries after she was run over by a car in Delhi’s Nand Nagari area on Tuesday. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, a white car can be seen hitting a two-wheeler and then running over the woman who was sitting on the pillion seat of the bike. The accuse driver can be seen fleeing the scene after running over the woman. The victim woman has been identified as Abiba, who works in a RO shop in Ghaziabad.

Police have arrested 21-year-old man in connection with the hit-and -run case and seized the car. The accused identified as Sunny Rawal.

Police have registered an FIR under Section 279 (rash or negligent driving and endangering human life and Section 337 (causing hurt by rash or negligent act endangering life or safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Delhi is defamed for hit-and-run cases. In February, an elderly man was killed and his granddaughter sustained severe injuries after a luxury vehicle hit their scooter in Delhi. The driver of the car fled the scene after the mishap. The dreadful incident took place in Dwarka Sector 17.







