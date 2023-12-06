63 moons Unveils Innovative Technology Universe of Cybersecurity, Web 3.0 & Blockchain, and LegalTech

63 moons technologies limited with a track record of pioneering next-generation disruptive technologies, unveiled its path-breaking innovative technology initiatives in the domains of Cybersecurity, LegalTech, and Web 3.0 and Blockchain. These emerging technology domains having a market potential of trillions of dollars, are set to create a paradigm shift in their respective areas, and revamp public lives as we know them today. These domains will define the fabric of the future and 63 moons technologies limited is geared to weave its magic with the following tech initiatives: 63 SATS (Cybersecurity), QiLegal (LegalTech), and 3.0 Verse (Web 3.0 and Blockchain). 63 SATS Cybersecurity is crucial to safeguard an estimated annual risk of USD 10.5 trillion by 2025. Given the scale and viciousness of cyberattacks, cybersecurity is no longer a good-to-have, but a must-have for both corporate entities and individuals. In this regard, 63 SATS is a robust defence mechanism against modern-day cyberattacks. 63 SATS is a dedicated Strategic Business Unit for everything related to cybersecurity. It is a state-of-the-art and avant-garde cybersecurity technologies end-to-end products and solutions provider whose services include, but are not limited to, Red Team Assessment, External Threat Exposure, and Technical Surveillance Counter Measures. Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 3.0 Verse As the real-world and financial assets witnessed tremendous growth to reach USD 1,600 trillion between 2000 and 2021, the potential for tokenisation of these assets is humongous by 2030. Soon, the digital economy will surpass the physical economy and therein lies the opportunity. For instance, Blockchain is established, but how enterprises leverage it will play a huge role in establishing their presence. And 3.0 Verse is a key player in this arena.

The 3.0 Verse platform seamlessly combines the role of DeFi and CeFi multi-platform aggregator driven with AI-ML, a 24×7 global 3.0 TV, 3.0 Wire, and the world’s first 3.0 University with a community of 3 million users.

QiLegal

The size of the global LegalTech market is estimated to cross USD 100 billion in a decade. To cater to this market 63 moons technologies has introduced QiLegal, which is a robust cloud-based platform for practice management, combined with various integrated tools for a complete legal ecosystem.

QiLegal is envisioned to digitise the legal framework with modern-day technology for everyone connected with the judicial network. It will overhaul and empower the justice system and help it function at lightning speed with solutions such as Virtual Courts, Online Dispute Resolution (ODR), AI-enabled Drafting, and much more.

Speaking on the development, Mr. S Rajendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of 63 moons technologies limited said, “63 moons technologies is known for transformational thinking and crafting innovative functional frameworks for exploring new possibilities. Similarly, our new initiatives are also designed to be key growth drivers for the country and the global economy.”

63 moons, along with its planned nationwide network of designated agencies (franchisees), aims to enable the tech ecosystem and scale the summit of the digital asset universe with these three technology initiatives.