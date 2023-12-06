Inspiring Dialogue on Legal Education: Justice Rajesh Bindal Addresses Galgotias University’s School of Law

Galgotias Universitys School of Law recently hosted a thought-provoking dialogue on the journey of budding lawyers, featuring esteemed guests, Honourable Justice Rajesh Bindal of the Supreme Court of India, former Delhi High Court Judge Professor J.R. Midha, and other dignitaries.

Justice Rajesh Bindal Addressing Galgotias Universitys School of Law

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana, setting an auspicious tone for the evening.

Aradhana Galgotia, Director of Operations at Galgotias University, expressed, “I am delighted to extend a heartfelt welcome to our esteemed guests. It is truly a matter of great fortune for both our institution and the university family to have the presence of the distinguished Justice of our country, Honourable Justice Rajesh Bindal. I cannot overstate the significance of Justice Bindals role in shaping our nations judicial system. His invaluable contributions serve as a beacon of inspiration for all, especially our law students, who stand to gain immensely from the profound lessons embedded in Justice Bindals journey.“

Chancellor Sunil Galgotias addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of knowledge infused with passion. He highlighted the pivotal role of the Indian justice system in the nation and urged students to diligently pursue their goals through hard work and dedication.

Renowned former judge and Professor J.R. Midha, with over 13 years of service at the Delhi High Court, shed light on the evolution of the Indian education system. Emphasising the paramount importance of ethics and honesty in ones profession, he applauded Justice Rajesh Bindals exceptional track record of disposing of over 80 thousand cases in Chandigarh. Currently serving as Professor Emeritus at Galgotias University, Justice Midha imparts invaluable lessons to law students, focusing on the Fundamentals of Law, Communication Skills, and Rational Thinking.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, in his address said, “This age is of knowledge and the transformative impact of the internet. There is a need for practical application of knowledge in real-life situations, and the importance of continuous effort in the pursuit of success. While concerns exist about the backlog of cases, the government is actively working to tackle the issue, despite challenges posed by staff shortages.”

The program concluded with the guests being honoured with Ashok Pillar, mementos, and shawls. Prof. Namita Malik, Dean of the School of Law, expressed gratitude and highlighted the transformative power of knowledge and mentorship. The event was skillfully conducted by Dr. Bani Sharma and Dr. Priyam, with the presence of other faculty members and students adding to the success of the event.