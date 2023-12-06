Flipkart’s Gen Z destination ‘Spoyl’ launches the official merchandise for Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix movie ‘The Archies’

SPOYL, the fashion destination for Gen Z on Flipkart, is launching the official merchandise for the upcoming 1960s Netflix film ‘The Archies’ by Zoya Akhtar. Featuring over 300+ limited edition styles, the Archies Gang collection includes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories spanning retro classics and modern silhouettes. In a first-of-its kind association, SPOYL and Netflix have joined hands to usher in a new era of nostalgic styles inspired by some of the most iconic pop-culture characters of our time. Shoppers can channel the style of the iconic Archies cast – Archie, Reggie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, Moose, Ethel and Dilton, by choosing from a collection of trendy t-shirts, dresses, loungewear and more, starting at Rs. 799/-.

Since its launch in August this year, SPOYL has witnessed tremendous traction from Gen Z fashion shoppers across the country. Shoppers in the 15-24 age group account for over 57% engagement on the Flipkart platform today. As Gen Z shoppers continue to embrace a mix of styles spanning across 90s grunge, Y2K, Kpop, cottagecore, and gender-neutral fashion, their deep connection with social media, pop culture and global trends is palpable. Building on this momentum, the SPOYL X Archies collaboration marks the beginning of a new journey to make it the go-to destination for top trendy pop culture styles in the country.

Announcing the Archies collection launch, Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director – Flipkart Fashion said, “With SPOYL, our mission is to provide every Gen Z fashion shopper in the country with the greatest value on trendy fashion offerings. We are thrilled to unveil the Archies collection which has been a special collaboration between fashion and entertainment in India – and the start of a new journey for us at SPOYL. We will continue to identify the best avenues that enable us to bring the best of fashion to millions of customers across India through our growing network of sellers.”

Around 40% of new customers explore Flipkart through fashion today and customers aged between 25-35 years contribute to the highest demand observed in fashion segments on Flipkart, with top choices including t-shirts, shirts, jeans and shoes.