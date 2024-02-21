Aluflex 80B and 60T Sliding Systems by Hafele

Profiled partitions in the form of sliding doors are the amalgamation of functionality and sophistication in any interior space. They not only help achieve a clean immaculate appearance for floor to ceiling partitions, but also impart elegance to the entrance of your walk-in wardrobes. Hafele’s Sliding Systems have become synonymous with maximum functionality and minimal effort. Constant innovation over the years has enabled us to introduce new and improved fittings that boast of commendable quality, durable build and expert craftmanship like the Aluflex 80B & 60T Sliding Systems, new introductions to Hafele’s Slido Range.

Hafeles Aluflex 80B

Aluflex 80B Sliding System

The Aluflex 80B from Hafele’s Slido Range ranks high on functionality, versatility, design and application. From offering an elegant access to your walk-in wardrobe setup to functioning as a captivating partition system between living areas or in commercial spaces, the patented Aluflex 80B aluminium profiled door sliding system provides a mesmerising floor to ceiling sliding solution. The attractive anodized black finish of the profiles and tracks help exude style and sophistication in your surroundings as well as add character and dimension to your interiors.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Hafeles Aluflex 60T

Aluflex 60T Sliding System

The Aluflex 60T, an aluminum profiled door sliding system comes with numerous panel design and material application possibilities. True to its name, it provides tremendous flexibility with respect to design, allowing you to experiment with wood or glass (clear/patterned) door panels. Catering to door weight of up to 60 kg, the uniqueness of Aluflex 60T lies in its patented mechanism.

The sliding system comes with a top roller mechanism that sustains the entire weight of the door, negating the need for any bottom track installation thus leaving the floor space completely unobstructed and clear. The integrated double sided soft closing mechanism of Aluflex 60T enables smooth and quiet operations while opening and closing the doors on either side. In terms of installation and assembly, Aluflex 60T has an uncomplicated assembly process, and any post installation adjustments can be simply done with the help of an allen key through minimal drillings in the profiles. The attractive Anodized Black finish of the profiles and tracks exudes style and sophistication as well as adds character and dimension to your interiors.

Join us at Indiawood 2024, as we showcase our new product introductions and, to experience our new brand claim “Maximising the value of space together“. Discover our extensive product offering that exudes multi-functionality, enhances aesthetics, boosts convenience and adds value to your overall interior space.

Visit us:

From: 22nd to 26th February 2024

At: The Hafele Booth (Hall no. 5, booth no. Q102), INDIAWOOD Exhibition, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru

Log onto www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: www.hafeleindia.com/en

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.