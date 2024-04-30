Amit Shah Reacts To Prajwal Revannas Sex Tape Row, Targets Congress For Timing Of Leak

Home

‘BJP’s Stand Is Clear…’: Amit Shah Reacts To Prajwal Revanna’s Sex Tape Row, Targets Congress For ‘Timing’ Of Leak

Amit Shah says Congress’ frustration reached to such a level that they have spread fake videos of me and several other BJP leaders.

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP has a a “clear stand” on Karnataka’s Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Shah said it “cannot be tolerated” and slammed the ruling Congress party in Karnataka for not taking action in the case so far. Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Shah also raised questions on the timing of the leak of the purported explicit videos allegedly involving the Hassan MP. The matter came into the limelight a day after voting took place in the constituency on April 26.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Their (Congress) frustration reached to such a level that they have spread fake videos of me and several other BJP leaders. Chief Ministers, State president and others have also done the work of forwarding this fake video…Today a prominent leader of the Congress Party is facing a criminal offence. This action is indicative of their frustration and disappointment. Ever since Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress, he has been working to take the level of politics to a new low…I believe that the attempt to get public support by circulating fake videos is condemnable and should never be done by any major party in Indian politics…”

On ‘obscene videos’ case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Union HM Amit Shah says, “BJP’s stand is clear that we stand with the ‘Matr Shakti’ of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it…We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken…”

Prajwal has denied the allegations against him as “doctored” in a police complaint. The alleged videos of him surfaced on Saturday, a day after his constituency went to polls.







